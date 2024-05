Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs two Patriot air defense systems to protect the Kharkiv Region.

The head of state stated this during a meeting with United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I want to discuss with you some, in my opinion, very important issues. First, the package decision - for us it is key that it arrives as soon as possible. Secondly, it is air defense. This is our biggest deficit. I think this is the biggest problem," the President said.

According to him, two Patriots are needed today for Kharkiv, Kharkiv Region. "Because people are under fire. They are worried, they are under russian attacks," Zelenskyy said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 3, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated that Kyiv will never fall into the hands of the aggressor state of russia, just as Ukraine will never become part of "great russia".

On April 2, Blinken said that Ukraine is going through a "critical moment" in the confrontation with russia.

Also on April 2, Blinken said that the United States did not support or provide Ukraine with the means to carry out strikes outside its territory.