Bus carrying Ukrainians overturned in Poland, among victims are children

In Poland, there was a road accident involving a bus with citizens of Ukraine, 14 people were injured.

It is reported by RMF FM.

The accident occurred in the Lublin Voivodeship on a road of national importance in the area of ​​the village of Zakręcie near Krasnystaw: a bus carrying Ukrainian citizens drove into a ditch and overturned on its side.

A total of 58 people were traveling by this bus, 14 were injured. Among the victims are two children. 13 people were hospitalized.

The police reported that it was a Polish bus traveling from Kyiv to Warsaw. The bus driver was sober.

The section of the national road in the area of ​​the accident was closed.

We will remind, in Romania, on the night of June 17, a bus with Ukrainian citizens got into a road accident. There were 57 citizens of Ukraine in the bus, including 42 minors and 15 adults. Of them, 15 people (2 adults and 13 children) were injured.

In addition, on June 6, a passenger train traveling to Ukraine collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic. Two Ukrainian women were killed.

A passenger express ran through a stop sign. Law enforcers are finding out what was the reason for this: a technical error or a human factor.