Share:













Copied



Two Ukrainian women were killed in a railway accident in the Czech Republic.

This was announced by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Thursday, June 6.

"According to preliminary information, four people were killed. Among them are two citizens of Ukraine, the nationality of the other victims is being clarified. Another 34 people suffered minor injuries and received medical assistance on the spot. Some people were taken to medical facilities in the cities of Pardubice and Hradec Králové," the message reads.

It is indicated that the representative of the consulate of Ukraine in the city of Brno is at the scene of the incident and is in constant contact with rescue and law enforcement agencies.

Numerous rescue teams arrived at the scene and the ministers of internal affairs and transport of the Czech Republic arrived urgently.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a passenger train traveling to Ukraine collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic. There are killed.

They also warn that due to the accident in Pardubice, the RegioJet train Prague - Przemyśl, from which most passengers transfer to trains to Ukraine, will be delayed.

Ukrzaliznytsia is in contact with the Czech railway operator to help passengers with further transfers as much as possible.