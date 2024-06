Bus with Ukrainians gets into accident in Romania, children are among victims

In Romania, on the night of June 17, a bus carrying citizens of Ukraine was involved in a road accident. Four people were taken to the hospital.

This was reported by the Romanian publication News.

A bus carrying Ukrainians collided with a truck that was traveling in the direction of the municipality of Constanta. Firefighters promptly arrived at the scene and activated the Red Intervention Plan.

According to the publication, there were 57 citizens of Ukraine in the bus, including 42 minors and 15 adults. Of them, 15 people (2 adults and 13 children) were injured.

In addition, four people were taken to the hospital: two adults and two children.

After the accident, the drivers were tested with a breathalyzer, the results were negative, law enforcement officials reported. The police opened a criminal case for causing bodily harm.

We will remind you that since the beginning of the year, the number of "drunken" traffic accidents has increased in Ukraine. In four months of this year, almost 50,000 cases of driving while intoxicated were recorded.

Earlier, a minibus with 17 children returning from an excursion turned over in Vinnytsia.