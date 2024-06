Czech Republic names cause of train collision, which killed 2 Ukrainian women

The reason for the railway accident in the Czech Republic, as a result of which two Ukrainian women were killed, was that the passenger express ran through a stop sign.

This was announced by the Minister of Transport of the Czech Republic, Martin Kupka.

Now it is being clarified what was the reason for this: a technical error or a human factor.

"According to the conclusions of the inspection, a signal was missed in the position prohibiting the passage of a high-speed passenger train," the Minister noted.

According to him, the railway inspectorate is investigating the causes of the accident.

Kupka added that train traffic is still delayed due to the accident.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a passenger train traveling to Ukraine collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic.

According to preliminary information, four people were killed. Among them are two citizens of Ukraine, the citizenship of the other killed is being clarified. Another 34 people suffered minor injuries and received medical assistance on the spot.