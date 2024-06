Share:













Russian occupation troops are setting up additional firing positions and are preparing for the landing of Ukrainian landing force in the temporarily captured Crimea.

This was reported by the Ukrainian partisan movement ATESH on the Telegram channel on Wednesday, June 19.

Partisans noted that the ATESH agent conducted reconnaissance in Yevpatoria and discovered new firing points of the occupiers, the number of which has increased significantly. The russians are actively modernizing and strengthening old positions as well, which indicates the preparation of russian troops for the worst-case scenario of the situation at the front.

"Servicemen of the 68th Separate Marine Engineer Regiment, who are engaged in the construction of fortification facilities and reserve positions, are increasingly discussing the prospects of Ukraine's use of F-16 fighter jets and missile weapons throughout the peninsula," the report says.

Photo: ATESH

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 5, the Ukrainian partisan movement ATESH announced that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the russians are going to equip the roads with shields to hide the movement of anti-aircraft systems.

On June 4, Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, said that the Ukrainian military are keeping the entire territory of Crimea under fire control.

It will be recalled that at the end of May it became known that the russians in Crimea began to restore old airfields that had not been used for decades.