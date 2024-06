Share:













Copied



The Armed Forces of Ukraine keep the entire territory of the occupied peninsula under fire control.

Dmytro Pletenchuk, head of the Center for Strategic Communications of the Defense Forces of the South of Ukraine, announced this on the FREEDOM broadcast.

He noted that permission to strike with Western weapons on the occupied peninsula is not needed, as Crimea is an internationally recognized territory of Ukraine. Regarding the attack on the Kavkaz port, Pletenchuk noted that the attacks were carried out by Ukrainian weapons.

"As far as Crimea is concerned, it is all our territory. No one here has any questions about the application. And considering the radius covered after the attack on the Kavkaz port, accordingly, everyone has an understanding that Crimea is actually all under fire control. And in principle, there were quite a few interesting cases that we did not voice in any way. However, the ferry crossing in Kerch itself also testifies to a lot," said the speaker.

Pletenchuk emphasized that the russian occupiers made the appropriate conclusions and began withdrawing their ships from Crimea.

"For this, it was necessary to lose the newest small missile ship from the fleet in order to finally decide on this," he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, British intelligence analyzed the May 15 strike on the Belbek airfield in Crimea, noting that the recent strikes have led to a deterioration in russia's ability to protect the airspace around the occupied peninsula, while demonstrating Ukraine's ability to influence russian air defense operations.

On the night of Wednesday, May 15, an air alert was declared in Crimea, the Crimea bridge was blocked, air defense was working and explosions were heard.

And late in the evening of May 15, explosions rang out in the occupied city of Sevastopol near the Belbek military airfield. According to local residents, it was shells exploding at an artillery depot. The airfield with russian planes and shells for them was attacked for the second time in a day.