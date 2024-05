Share:













In the temporarily occupied Crimea, the russians began to restore non-functioning airfields - they carry out repairs and transfer equipment and people.

This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

It is indicated that an ATESH agent from among the servicemen of the 27th Aviation Division of the russian federation informed about the restoration of the Zavodske airport in Simferopol. He informed that works are being carried out on runways, repairs of buildings and transfer of military equipment and people to the territory of the airport.

Partisans provided coordinates of the object: 44.91882, 34.06627.

"In connection with the positive trends in the destruction of military facilities of the russian federation on the peninsula, the occupiers are rapidly trying to restore abandoned places, such as the airfields of Kirovske (near Feodosia) and Baherove (near Kerch). But our agents are closely monitoring this and quickly transfer information to reliable hands," the message says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, British intelligence analyzed the May 15 strike on the Belbek airfield in Crimea, noting that the recent strikes have led to a deterioration in russia's ability to protect the airspace around the occupied peninsula, while demonstrating Ukraine's ability to influence russian air defense operations.

On the night of Wednesday, May 15, an air alert was declared in Crimea, the Crimea bridge was blocked, air defense was working and explosions were heard.

And late in the evening of May 15, explosions rang out in the occupied city of Sevastopol near the Belbek military airfield. According to local residents, these were exploding shells at an artillery depot. The airfield with russian planes and shells for them was attacked for the second time in a day.

As a result of a missile attack on the Belbek military airfield in the occupied Crimea on the night of May 15, two russian MiG-31 fighter-interceptors were destroyed.