In Crimea, they are preparing to close roads with shields to hide movement of air defense systems across peninsula

The Ukrainian partisan movement Atesh claims that in the temporarily occupied Crimea, the russians are going to equip roads with shields to hide the movement of air defense systems.

This is reported in the Atesh Telegram channel.

According to representatives of the movement, the occupation authorities of Crimea want to hide the movement of anti-aircraft missile complexes from the inhabitants of the peninsula.

For this purpose, the occupiers allegedly started building protective fences on the highways.

"We know that the russians are planning to build many barricading structures on the roads of Crimea in the near future," the message reads.

In this way, the occupiers want to hide their air defense systems from the eyes of those who can pass information about their movements to the Ukrainian military or partisans.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, yesterday, June 4, the head of the Strategic Communications Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, Dmytro Pletenchuk, said that the Ukrainian military is keeping the entire territory of Crimea under fire control.

It will be recalled that at the end of May it became known that the russians in Crimea began to restore old airfields that had not been used for decades.

We also reported that on May 24, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on the communications hub of the russian army, which was located near Alushta.