Russia for first time officially confirms loss of A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft in February

Share:













Copied



In russia, a court arrested in absentia an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on whose decree the russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft was allegedly shot down at the end of February 2024. Previously, the russians did not officially confirm or mention the loss of this aircraft.

It was reported by the russian publication Kommersant with reference to the materials of the investigation.

According to the publication, the Khamovniki District Court of moscow granted the request of the Investigative Committee of russia and arrested in absentia the commander of the 138th Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Colonel Mykola Dziaman.

According to the investigation, on February 23, 2024, Dziaman ordered to open fire on the A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft.

As a result of the attack, the aircraft was destroyed, all ten crew members on board were killed.

At the same time, the russians accuse Dziaman of allegedly committing a terrorist act, because, in their opinion, the aircraft is allegedly not directly intended for combat operations and does not have weapons.

For some reason, the russians did not mention the fact that the A-50 aircraft are engaged in identifying targets on the ground and in the air for further strikes on them.

Thus, the russians officially confirmed the loss of the A-50 aircraft, the value of which is estimated at USD 100 million.

The death of the crew of the aircraft was also confirmed - specialists whose training takes many years and large financial investments.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on February 23, 2024, the Ukrainian military shot down a russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft. The aircraft was hit over the Sea of ​​Azov and crashed on the territory of the Krasnodar Krai.

We also reported that on January 14, the Ukrainian military also shot down an A-50 aircraft, which fell into the Sea of ​​Azov.

Along with it, the flying command post at the base of the Il-22 aircraft was damaged. The crew managed to fly to the territory of the russian federation and land at Anapa airport.