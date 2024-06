Russian missile damages power lines in Poltava Region, leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity

Russia has launched a missile attack on the Poltava District, as a result of which power lines were damaged.

The head of the Poltava Regional Military Administration, Filip Pronin, has announced this.

He noted that currently 53,000 household and 2,400 legal consumers have been cut off due to the enemy attack.

Emergency crews are already working on eliminating the consequences in order to restore the power supply as quickly as possible, Pronin assured.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, russia wants a complete blackout in Ukraine, Ukraine is preparing for a difficult situation in winter, the way to survive is to ensure that all 9 power units of NPPs work in winter.

At the beginning of June, the Ministry of Energy reported that due to shelling by the russian occupiers of energy infrastructure after March 22, Ukraine's energy system lost about 9 GW of capacity.

Ukrenergo warned that the most difficult situation in the energy system of Ukraine is expected in the middle of summer.

On June 7, the Ministry of Energy announced that the new procedure for applying hourly outage schedules should ensure a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

At the same time, the Ukrenergo company does not predict the probability of a blackout in the energy system of Ukraine, as well as in some of its regions.