Russia wants a complete blackout in Ukraine, Ukraine is preparing for a difficult situation in winter, the way to survive is to ensure that all 9 NPP power units work in winter.

According to the notification of the Ministry of Energy, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said this during a meeting with representatives of EU member states at the IAEA in Vienna (Austria), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Halushchenko briefed the representatives on the difficult situation in the Ukrainian energy system after large-scale russian attacks on the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

"The greatest destruction was caused to thermal and hydro generation facilities, the facilities of the transmission system were significantly damaged. The total system losses are up to 9 GW of power. The situation is currently much worse than in 2022 - 2023. Restrictions for consumers are applied. We are preparing for a rather difficult situation in winter," the minister said.

The head of the Ministry of Energy emphasized that nuclear generation remains basic for Ukraine, while enemy attacks on substations pose a threat to nuclear power plants and, therefore, to nuclear and radiation safety.

"At the moment, the attacks are focused on maneuvering capacities, but the enemy's goal is a complete blackout. We are preparing for the operation of all 9 NPP power units in the winter, this is our way to survive. Therefore, an important task is to protect nuclear energy, avoid a blackout of nuclear power plants, and ensure nuclear and radiation protection security in Ukraine, on which global nuclear security also depends," the minister emphasized.

Special attention was paid during the meeting to the situation at the russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the possible risks of its next power outage.

The important role of IAEA observation missions was emphasized for compliance with nuclear and radiation safety, which work not only at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but also at other Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

Discussing the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland, Halushchenko emphasized the need to intensify practical efforts aimed at implementing the Peace Formula in Ukraine and its clause - "Radiation and Nuclear Safety".

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of June, the Ministry of Energy announced that due to shelling by the russian occupiers of energy infrastructure after March 22, Ukraine's energy system lost about 9 GW of capacity.