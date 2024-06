New procedure for applying blackout schedules will come into effect from June 8 - Energy Ministry

Share:













Copied



The Ministry of Energy declares that the new procedure for applying hourly outage schedules, which will be implemented in Ukraine in a test mode from Saturday, June 8, should ensure a shorter duration of electricity restrictions.

Interfax Ukraine has informed about this, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"From Saturday, a new procedure for applying hourly outage schedules will be introduced in the test mode, according to which the limits of how much it is necessary to "unload" in a certain area will be introduced. In connection with this, the operator of the distribution system (oblenergo) must provide queues of outages in such a way so that to use this limit exclusively. According to our calculations, the number of queues should be smaller, and the light in citizens' houses will be for more hours," said First Deputy Minister of Energy Yurii Vlasenko during the "Hour of Questions to the Government" in the Verkhovna Rada on Friday.

On May 24, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the procedure for determining and applying the limit values ​​of electric power consumption.

It takes effect on June 24 and will remain in effect during the period of martial law and for 6 months after its cancellation or termination.

The procedure defines the procedure of interaction between the Ministry of Energy, the State Energy Inspectorate, the transmission system operator (TSO), distribution system operators (DSO), as well as consumers in the process of determining and applying the limit values ​​of electric power consumption.

The Ministry of Energy noted that according to the order, regional and Kyiv city military administrations prepare and approve lists of critically important objects that should be provided with priority power supply in accordance with the established minimum load.

Therefore, the Ukrenergo NEC is obliged to ensure a fair and even sequence of distribution of maximum capacity among other consumers who do not belong to these lists.

It must calculate the maximum power, except for these facilities, and then prove its value to each distribution system operator.

Those, in their turn, within the limits of this maximum capacity, will form schedules of hourly power outages and schedules of restrictions and emergency shutdowns of consumers.

"The adopted decision will contribute to ensuring the principle of fair and equal distribution of electricity within the limits between consumers who are not included in the list of critically important objects with priority electricity supply," the Ministry of Energy notes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers obliged oblenergos to ensure a uniform and fair sequence of power outages.