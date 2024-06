Share:













Argentina has joined the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (Ramstein).

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced this at the beginning of the meeting.

"We've got a lot of work ahead. And fortunately, support for Ukraine is growing and not waning. In fact, I am pleased to welcome Argentina as a new member. Minister Petri, I am glad to have you with us," Lloyd Austin said.

Argentina is represented by Minister of Defense Luis Petri. In total, more than 50 countries participate in the work of the group.

“The outcome of the war on Ukraine is crucial for European security, for global security, & for American security. The 50 countries of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meet to kick off the 23rd monthly meeting, chaired by U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin,” the U.S. Mission to NATO reported on X on June 13, 2024.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, today, June 13, at the Ramstein meeting, the main topic will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

Earlier it was reported that the President of Argentina, Javier Milei, will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. According to La Nation, the Argentine President will take part in the G7 summit, which will be held in Italy from June 13 to 15. After that, Milei will return to Argentina, and on June 22, he will return to fulfill his planned plans in Spain and Germany. The changes are due to the fact that Milei wants to be in his homeland for national holidays on June 17 and 20.