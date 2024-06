Pentagon announces what will be discussed at Ramstein

At the Ramstein meeting scheduled for June 13 in Brussels, the main topic will be the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense.

This was stated by the Deputy Spokesperson of the United States Department of Defense, Sabrina Singh, on Wednesday, June 12.

She emphasized that air defense is a priority for Ukraine in the conditions of constant missile attacks by the russian federation.

"That's what's needed, whether it's in Patriot form or other forms. So, I'm sure that's going to be a topic of discussion at tomorrow's UDCG meeting," she said.

It is known that the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, together with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, has already flown to Brussels.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on June 2, the Prime Minister of Romania, Marcel Ciolacu, said that Bucharest is discussing the possibility of transferring the Patriot air defense system to Ukraine.

And on May 31, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Baerbock, announced that Kyiv will receive another Patriot air defense system from Berlin.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is working with partners from the United States and "some other" European countries on the transfer of the Patriot air defense system.