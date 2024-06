President of Argentina Milei will not go to Global Peace Summit in Switzerland - media

Argentine President Javier Milei will not participate in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16.

It was reported by La Nation with reference to its own sources in the country's government.

The publication's interlocutor said that Milei decided to cut short a ten-day trip to Europe, which he planned to start next Wednesday.

The changes are due to the fact that Milei wants to be in his homeland for national holidays on June 17 and 20.

As a result, Milei's originally planned ten-day trip to Europe was cut short.

According to a government official, Milei will not be present at the peace conference on Ukraine in Switzerland.

At the same time, the president of Argentina will take part in the summit of the G7, which will be held in Italy from June 13 to 15.

After that, Milei will return to Argentina, and on June 22 he will return to fulfill his planned visits to Spain and Germany.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, at the beginning of June, the German media found out that Saudi Arabia refused to participate in the Global Peace Summit due to the absence of russia at the conference.

Recall that earlier President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why russia was not invited to the peace conference.

We also reported that Hungary agreed to participate in the Global Peace Summit. Budapest will be represented at it by Péter Szijjártó, the head of the country's Foreign Ministry.