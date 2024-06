Share:













Copied



The Kyiv Court of Appeal gave permission to place Ihor Kolomoiskyi in a medical facility outside the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) pre-trial detention center.

This is evidenced by court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

By its decision, the court obliged the head of the "SSU Temporary Detention Center" to ensure that suspect Kolomoiskyi's right to proper medical care is respected, in particular, in terms of conducting a medical examination based on health complaints and ensuring the possibility of appropriate treatment according to the established diagnosis.

"Permission was granted to place (Kolomoiskyi) in the appropriate medical institution for the provision of medical care in accordance with the doctor's appointment," the court documents state.

It is currently unknown whether the businessman was treated in a hospital outside the SSU pre-trial detention center.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with a bail of UAH 2 billion. Ihor Kolomoiskyi is facing life imprisonment for organizing the murder of a Crimean lawyer in 2003. Earlier, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the Security Service of Ukraine to transport Kolomoiskyi for treatment to a private medical facility in the event of a deterioration in Kolomoiskyi's health.