The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the preventive measure in the form of detention to businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi with the alternative of posting bail of UAH 2 billion until July 22 inclusive.

This is evidenced by court materials, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The judge made the respective decision on May 24.

"To extend to the suspect the term of the preventive measure in the form of detention for 60 (sixty) days, i.e. until July 22, 2024, inclusive, within the period of the pre-trial investigation of criminal proceedings No. 72023000410000034, with the determination of the amount of the bail and the assignment of duties provided for by the Shevchenkivskyi district court of Kyiv resolution from April 22, 2024," the decision reads.

The court once again emphasized that Kolomoiskyi is a citizen only of Israel and Cyprus.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Kolomoiskyi is facing life imprisonment for organizing the murder of a Crimean lawyer in 2003.