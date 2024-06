Share:













The largest oil producing company Ukrnafta paid the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company UAH 3.5 billion in dividends for 2023.

This is states in the company’s message.

Thus, according to the notification, the company fully paid dividends based on the results of operations in 2023.

"About UAH 8 billion have currently been transferred to the accounts and depositories of the company's state shareholders - the Ministry of Defense and Naftogaz of Ukraine," said Ukrnafta director, Serhii Koretskyi.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta ended 2023 with a net profit of UAH 23.6 billion.

In 2023, Ukrnafta increased oil production by 3% to 1.4 million tons.

In November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta, and Zaporizhtransformator were transferred to the state for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners or their value may be reimbursed.