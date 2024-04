Share:













In 2023, Ukrnafta, the largest oil producer, received a net profit of UAH 23.6 billion.

This is stated in the message of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The international company Grant Thornton has completed an independent audit of Ukrnafta. The net profit according to the results of 2023 is UAH 23.6 billion. Dividends for the past year are twice the cumulative result of the last ten years," the report says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers approved Ukrnafta's financial plan for 2024, which provides for net revenues of UAH 118 billion and net profit of UAH 18 billion.

In November 2022, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, Ukrtatnafta, and Zaporizhtransformator (ZTR) were alienated into state ownership for the period of martial law.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.