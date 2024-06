Share:













The aggressor country of russia is recruiting thousands of foreign students and migrants from Africa to hostilities against Ukraine. In particular, young people are driven to assaults in the Kharkiv Region.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to European officials.

Thousands of students from Africa study in russia. They are threatened not to extend their visas if they do not agree to sign a contract with the russian federation. They also threaten former students who try to stay in russia. Young people are faced with a choice: deportation or participation in hostilities against Ukraine.

Now there have been more losses among foreigners, because they began to be more actively involved in offensive actions. Africans are used as cover for more trained units.

Some of the African contract workers are lucky: they are being captured. Thus, recently there has been an increase in the number of men from African countries and Nepal among the POWs.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 34 million to the Ministry of Justice to repair the camp for russian POWs in Vinnytsia.

The terrorist country of the russian federation continues to recruit mercenaries all over the world to replenish the military group in Ukraine. For the first time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a Somali citizen who fought in the russian army.

In January, Nepal stopped issuing work permits to its citizens in the terrorist country of the russian federation and in Ukraine after the death of at least 10 Nepali soldiers who were fighting in Ukraine on the side of the russian armed forces.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Narayan Prakash Saud, asked the aggressor state of russia to send back hundreds of citizens of the country, who were recruited for the war against Ukraine, and to return the bodies of the killed Nepalis.