Cabinet to allocate UAH 34 million for repair of camp for russian POWs - MP Honcharenko

The Cabinet of Ministers will allocate UAH 34 million to the Ministry of Justice for the repair of a camp for the detention of russian prisoners of war in the Vinnytsia Region.

Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko has written this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers allocates UAH 34 million to the Ministry of Justice for the overhaul of the Zakhid 2 (West 2) camp for the detention of prisoners of war," said Honcharenko.

He gave no other details.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 3.2 million to the Ministry of Justice for repurposing the Mohyliv-Podilska penal colony in the Vinnytsia Region for a prison camp (Zakhid 2 (West 2) camp).

In Ukraine, the first camp for prisoners of war of russians West 1 appeared in May 2022, it is located on the basis of a penal colony in the Lviv Region.

Lard at a price of UAH 270 per 1 kg will be bought for the russian military, captured in Ukraine.

The Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 44.7 million to the Ministry of Justice for the maintenance of prisoners of war in camps and sites for their detention.