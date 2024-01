The terrorist country of the russian federation continues to recruit mercenaries all over the world to replenish the military grouping in Ukraine. For the first time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine captured a Somali citizen who fought in the russian army, reports the official TV channel of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"He even had a Somali passport with him and hardly understood either russian or Ukrainian. The Somali, like other prisoners, went to fight against Ukraine for money. He ended up at the front at the end of December, and was captured already at the beginning of January," the message of the channel said.

A Somali named Mohamed Adila surrendered near Maryinka of the Donetsk Region, where the russian army is on the offensive. According to the Ukrainian military correspondent, he did it "with joy", because he, like other mercenaries, was systematically mocked. The reason for the humiliation was his race.

Adila served in the 3rd separate motorized rifle brigade of the russian army. Prior to that, he had no experience of service in the security forces and did not take russian language courses.

According to the National Resistance Center, russia is actively looking for mercenaries in Africa to participate in the war. They should make up the so-called African Corps. It is planned that recruits will be trained on the territory of Burkina Faso before being sent to Ukraine.