Nepal stops issuance of work permits for russia after death of country citizens in war in Ukraine

The authorities of Nepal have stopped issuing permits to their citizens to work in the terrorist country of russia and in Ukraine indefinitely, after it became known about the death of at least 10 Nepali soldiers who fought in Ukraine on the side of the russian federation.

Reuters announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Government of Nepal urged russia not to recruit Nepali citizens into the russian army, immediately return all Nepali soldiers to their homeland and pay compensation to the families of the victims.

According to government estimates, about 200 Nepalese citizens serve in the russian army.

Approximately 100 Nepalese are reported missing.

Nepali soldiers (Gurkhas) serve in the British and Indian armies under agreements between these countries.

There is no such agreement with russia.

"The decision to temporarily stop issuing labour permits for Russia and Ukraine was aimed at minimizing the loss of life and will be in effect until further orders, said Kabiraj Upreti, a director at the department of foreign employment,” Reuters reports.

Nepalese must obtain an overseas employment permit from the country's government.

This entitles them to state support in case of emergencies or compensation to families in case of death.

