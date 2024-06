Zelenskyy discusses with Biden possibility of strikes on russia and future security agreement with US

During a meeting in Paris, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. President Joseph Biden the possibility of strikes on russia and the future security agreement with the U.S.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"I held a meeting with U.S. President Joseph Biden in Paris. We discussed Ukraine's defense capabilities, the situation on the battlefield, preparations for signing a bilateral security agreement. In order to effectively protect against daily Russian terror, Ukraine must be given the opportunity to strike military targets on the territory of Russia. It is also important to strengthen the defense of our Kharkiv Region and speed up the delivery of American weapons," he said.

Zelenskyy thanked the U.S. for its support, in particular for its leadership support of the Ukrainian Peace Formula.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Biden apologized to Zelenskyy for the delay in providing weapons and announced a new aid package.

Biden did not allow Ukraine to hit moscow and the kremlin with American weapons.

On June 6, Zelenskyy and his wife Olena arrived in France to participate in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied Landings in Normandy.