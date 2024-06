Share:













U.S. President Joe Biden has "categorically stated" that U.S. weapons will not be used to strike moscow or the kremlin after he authorized Ukraine to use them to strike russia.

He said this during an exclusive interview with ABC News anchor David Muir on Thursday, June 6.

The host asked Biden if American-made weapons had already been used in russia, and if they had permission to use them near the occupied parts of the Kharkiv Region. The U.S. President "did not directly answer", but made it clear that it would not be allowed to be used to target the capital of the russian federation or the seat of the government.

" They're authorized to be used in proximity to the border when they're being used on the other side of the border to attack specific targets in Ukraine. We're not authorizing strikes 200 miles (321 km – Ed.) into Russia and we're not authorizing strikes on Moscow, on the Kremlin,” Biden emphasized.

The U.S. President explained that the United States is not giving Ukraine weapons to attack moscow or the KREMLIN, but to suppress cross-border fire, which is used by the russians to shell Ukraine. The President of the U.S. said putin “is not a decent man.”

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 31, the United States allowed Ukraine to strike the russian federation with American weapons, but under one condition.

The non-public permission received by Ukraine from the Administration of the President of the United States for the use of American weapons for strikes on the territory of russia does not apply to ATACMS ballistic missiles.

According to some media, the Ukrainian military can use U.S. weapons only on the territory of russia, which borders the Kharkiv Region.