Biden apologizes to Zelenskyy for delay in providing weapons and announces new package

U.S. President Joe Biden has apologized to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the months-long delay in approving the military aid package, which was blocked by the Republican opposition in Congress.

This is reported by CNN.

Thus, the President of the United States apologized during the announcement of a new aid package to Ukraine at a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy on Friday, June 7.

“You know, you haven’t bowed down, you haven’t yielded at all, you continue to fight in a way that is just remarkable, is just remarkable – and we’re not going to walk away from you,” Biden told the Ukrainian President.

He added: "I apologize for the weeks of not knowing what’s going to pass, in terms of funding, because we had trouble getting the bill that we had to pass that had the money from some of our very conservative members who were holding it up, but we got it done.”

In addition, Biden used the opportunity to talk about new aid for Ukraine.

"Since then, including today, I've announced six packages of significant funding today Including today – today I’m also signing an additional package for USD 225 million to reconstruct the electric grid,” he said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, media found out what will be included in the mentioned new package of military aid for Ukraine from the U.S.