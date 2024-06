Share:













President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, together with his wife Olena, arrived in France to participate in the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied Forces landing in Normandy.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Normandy. There are important events and meetings ahead to strengthen our state and strengthen the unity of all who respect human values ​​and life. And also - a special event in which we are very honored to participate: the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the Allied landings in Normandy. This the event still reminds us of the courage and determination shown for the sake of freedom and democracy," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the Allies defended the freedom of Europe then, Ukrainians are defending the freedom of Europe now.

"Unity won then, true unity can win now," he emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, representatives of the aggressor country russia were not invited to the commemoration of the anniversary of the landing of the Allied Forces in Normandy during the Second World War.

At the same time, U.S. President Joe Biden will be present at the event, and he is expected to meet with Zelenskyy.

June 6, 2024 marks the 80th anniversary of the beginning of one of the most important operations of the Second World War — the landing of Allied Troops of the anti-Hitler coalition in French Normandy.