It is clear to us that we will not sign peace agreement based on results of Peace Summit - Swiss President

Swiss President Viola Amherd suggests that the peace conference regarding Ukraine is "only a prelude to further negotiations." In her opinion, a peace agreement will not be signed as a result.

Amherd said this in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung on Friday, June 7.

According to her, for peace, both sides should be at the negotiating table given that russia is not participating in the summit. Amherd suggested that the aggressor state might be present at a possible next conference.

"It is clear to us that we will not sign a peace agreement based on the results of the conference... The conference aims to create a platform for dialogue, where the first step will be to discuss how to achieve peace in Ukraine. It will not be about peace in Ukraine in the narrow sense, but "only" about humanitarian aid, nuclear security, free navigation and food security," the Swiss President said.

Amherd emphasized that it is necessary to find a solution to these issues, which are important for the civilian population, and "then for peace." According to Switzerland, more than 80 countries have confirmed their participation, including the United States with Vice President Kamala Harris. Russia was not invited to the conference on June 15 and 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 6, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto expressed his disappointment that russia was not invited to the Peace Summit.

On June 6, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that expectations for the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland should be lowered.

On May 2, the Office of the President announced that the first Peace Summit in Switzerland will be the platform that will start the future peace process.