The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Peter Szijjarto, announced that he will participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. He stated this during a visit to russian St. Petersburg, Telex writes.

As Szijjarto noted, the reason for his participation is that Hungary advocates peace and will participate in all events where peace is on the agenda.

At the same time, he again expressed disappointment that russia was not invited to the summit.

"We believe that real results would have been achieved if everyone was at the negotiating table. This time it is not the case, but since we respect the peaceful efforts of the Swiss, we will participate at the level of the Minister of Foreign Affairs," said the head of the Hungarian Foreign Ministry.

It will be recalled that Kuleba spoke about the three ways in which the aggressor country of russia is trying to disrupt the Global Peace Summit. The russian federation is most actively trying to influence the countries of Asia, Africa and South America.

In addition, Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the United States of America at the Peace Summit in Switzerland instead of Biden.