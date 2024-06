Share:













German Chancellor Olaf Scholz believes that expectations should be lowered for the upcoming Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland.

He said this during a speech in the Bundestag, tagesschau reports.

According to Scholz, there will be no peace talks as such during the meeting in Switzerland.

"While Russia believes it can achieve its goals on the battlefield, we are still far from talking about peace," the chancellor said.

He added that the summit is being held in order to let the russian federation understand, with the participation of many countries of the world, that international law and the UN Charter are applied.

Recall that Kuleba spoke about the three ways in which the aggressor country russia is trying to disrupt the Global Peace Summit. The russian federation is most actively trying to influence the countries of Asia, Africa and South America.

Besides, Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the United States at the Peace Summit in Switzerland instead of Biden.

Meanwhile, Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó announced that he will participate in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. He again expressed disappointment that russia was not invited to the summit.