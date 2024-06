Share:













Ukraine should pay more attention to the retraining of Ukrainians in the rear in professions that have the maximum demand. First of all, women who are already mastering once purely "male" professions.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine - the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said this at a meeting with the President of the EBRD Odile Renaud-Basso.

Svyrydenko noted that the mobilization of specialists to the ranks of the Armed Forces has become an important challenge for the Ukrainian economy. According to her, we currently need retraining programs for Ukrainians who remain in the rear, in professions that have maximum demand.

"First of all, we are talking about women who are already mastering once purely "male" professions. For example, bodyguards, drivers of trucks, buses or even tractors - these are the realities of the labor market now," said the Minister of Economy.

The main challenges for the government in the labor market are the retraining of specialists along with the employment of veterans, Svyrydenko emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in May, the Cabinet of Ministers extended for one month the validity period of the current deferrals from conscription for military service, granted to employees of enterprises, who are liable for military service.

In April, the Verkhovna Rada obliged the Cabinet of Ministers to revise the procedure for booking persons liable for military service.

Recall that in October 2022, the Ministry of Economy announced that the unemployed would be involved in the ‘Recovery Army’ of Ukraine.