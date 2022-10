Unemployed citizens will be involved in the "Recovery Army" of Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Economy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that during a meeting with the heads of regional and Kyiv city military administrations, the first Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko noted that due to the war in the country, a fairly high unemployment rate is expected - about 30% at the end of the year.

This is a serious challenge for the state, so the government has developed and proposed a mechanism by which the temporarily unemployed can be involved in the performance of socially useful works which regions need.

"Today we have two armies - one defending the country at the front, the other working. People who are unemployed for various reasons will be able to join the "Recovery Army" of the country, and the state will pay for their work at the level of the minimum wage, which since October is UAH 6,700," said Svyrydenko.

The unemployed will be able to be involved in the performance of works that are defensive in nature, work on the elimination of the consequences of emergency situations of a man-made, natural and military nature.

These can be both works aimed at meeting the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, other military formations and civil protection forces, and at ensuring the general needs of the functioning of the economy and life of the population.

In particular, it can be: the arrangement and strengthening of block posts, cutting down trees for the formation of trenches; harvesting firewood for the military and the population; clearing debris and restoration of residential buildings, other premises damaged as a result of hostilities; strengthening of dams; clearing roads from debris; unloading humanitarian aid; arrangement of basement premises in multi-storey buildings, schools for shelter; repair and restoration work in the premises of the social sphere; providing assistance to internally displaced persons, people with disabilities, elderly people.

The military command together with the regional military administrations should be the organizer of the work.

All able-bodied persons, in particular registered unemployed and internally displaced persons without health restrictions, will be involved in the work.

At the same time, the unemployed will receive pay for work in the amount of not less than the minimum wage (UAH 6,700), which in most cases is higher than unemployment benefits.

Participants in such works will conclude fixed-term labor contracts in accordance with the Labor Code.

Today, socially useful works have already been introduced in the Sumy and Chernihiv Regions.

Thus, in the Sumy Region, such works were introduced in 18 territorial communities out of 26, where active hostilities are not carried out, almost 400 unemployed people are employed in them.

In the Chernihiv Region, 78 unemployed people were involved in such work.