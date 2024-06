Duration of power outages in Kyiv 2 to 3 times longer than in other regions - director of energy programs of

In Kyiv, the duration of power outages is two, sometimes three times longer than in other cities of Ukraine. This is due to the large amount of critical infrastructure located in the capital.

The director of energy programs of the Razumkov center, Volodymyr Omelchenko, announced this on the air of the Kyiv24 channel.

The method of disconnections, which was previously approved by the Ministry of Energy, does not take into account the critical infrastructure located in Kyiv, but works for the entire country. At the same time, the limits are taken from the people of Kyiv. As a result, blackouts last for 2 hours in many regions, and for 8-10 hours in Kyiv.

"This situation is not normal. I personally initiated a change to this methodology before the parliamentarians and government officials. Recently, a Government resolution was issued, which provides for changing this order of affairs and regulating this unevenness. On June 24, this resolution will come into effect and justice will be achieved," the official said.

We will remind, at the end of May this year, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the electricity tariff for the population. The increase was 64% (from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.32 per kWh).

We also reported that today, June 4, the Ministry of Economy announced that since March, Ukraine's energy system has lost 9 GW of capacity due to russian attacks.

The most affected facilities were those of Centrenergo (thermal power plants) and Ukrhydroenergo (hydroelectric power plants).

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP (Kyiv Region) on April 11, 2024 by a missile strike of the russian army led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.