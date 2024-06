Thailand will take part in peace conference regarding Ukraine in Switzerland - media

Thailand will participate in the Global Peace Summit to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Bangkok will be represented at the event by an official from the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This was reported by Thai PBS with reference to its own sources in the government.

The interlocutor told the journalists that Thailand will send Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Russ Jalichandra to the conference on Ukraine.

Thailand supports all initiatives aimed at an early end to the war and a peaceful settlement of the situation.

The source did not specify why the Thai President or Prime Minister would not attend the Global Peace Summit.

The Global Peace Summit is an upcoming international meeting that Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing. It will take place on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock near the city of Lucerne.

160 countries of the world were invited to the conference. As of mid-May, it was known that 50 of them agreed to take part in the event.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 4, Deputy Speaker of the UN Secretary General Farhan Gak announced that the organization will be represented at the Global Peace Summit.

We will remind, on June 3, the White House announced who will represent the USA at the peace conference regarding Ukraine in Switzerland.

We also reported that, according to the German DPA agency, Saudi Arabia refused to participate in the Global Peace Summit due to the absence of russia at the event.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy explained why russia was not invited to the conference.