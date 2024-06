Share:













The United Nations will be represented at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General Farhan Haq stated this at a press briefing, Ukrinform reports on Tuesday, June 4.

The Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary General commented on the efforts of the aggressor state of russia to disrupt the holding of the global Peace Summit. According to him, the organization will definitely be represented at this event.

"The principle comment on this matter is as follows: we will participate (in the Summit). Closer to the date of the event, we will be able to inform you who exactly will be there," said Farhan Haq.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on January 22, the head of the President's Office, Andrii Yermak, stated that China, like some countries of the Global South, Latin America, and Africa, refrain from joining the Ukrainian Peace Formula due to the influence of the aggressor state russia.

Recall that on December 20, the coordinator of strategic communications of the National Security Council of the White House, John Kirby, said that russia, China and North Korea are strengthening cooperation because they seek to encroach on the current world order.

At the same time, Vice President Kamala Harris will represent the United States at the Peace Summit in Switzerland.