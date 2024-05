Share:













Overnight into May 24, a communication hub of the russian invaders was hit in the temporarily occupied town of Alushta (Crimea).

This was reported by the partisan movement ATESH.

"Agents of the ATESH movement report that the russian occupiers' communication hub (military unit 28735) was hit in Alushta. This part is an important point of communication and control of the occupiers in Crimea," the partisans said in a statement.

It is noted that this is a former Ukrainian military unit that is currently used by the occupiers.

"It seems that significant damage was done to the equipment, and many of the occupiers were destroyed. It was probably also possible to destroy the control point of this center," the partisans added.

In addition, the Telegram channel Krymsky Veter reported that explosions rang out in almost all regions of Crimea; in many regions, the russian Defense Forces tried to work, but the work was not very effective.

"The defense forces of Ukraine struck military facilities in Crimea... At least six MGM-140 ATACMS ballistic missiles hit the communications hub of the russian army's radar and anti-aircraft forces.

At that place stands the radio antenna of the space observation station and several buildings of the facility. It was they who were attacked, where high-ranking servicemen of the russian Armed Forces were at that time. And the main thing is systematic strikes against the radar and anti-aircraft forces of the russian Armed Forces in Crimea," the channel said.

It is worth noting that the Ukrainian side has not yet officially commented on the explosions in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the aggressor country, russia, keeps ten missile carriers based in the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea. The Ukrainian military deprived the russian occupiers of the Kalibr cruise missile carriers in Crimea.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the defeat by the Defense Forces of Ukraine on the night of May 19 in Sevastopol of the russian missile ship Tsyklon.