Ukrainians were asked to be as economical as possible with consumption, to turn off all unnecessary appliances, especially air conditioners. Due to the significant shortage of electricity in the power system, which occurred because of the high temperature, and due to the increased demand, critical infrastructure in Ukraine may be left without electricity.

Serhiy Kovalenko, director of the YASNO company, reported this on Facebook.

"Today was the most difficult situation in the last few days. Tomorrow there will be restrictions all day again," Kovalenko explained.

“If we continue to exceed the limits, we will have to turn on emergency shutdowns again. I understand that it is hot outside. But history is such that even supplies to critical infrastructure facilities can be interrupted during emergencies... Think about that the next time you turn on the air conditioner," he added.

We will remind, at the end of May this year, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the electricity tariff for the population. The increase was 64% (from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.32 per kWh).

We also reported that today, June 4, the Ministry of Economy announced that since March, Ukraine's energy system has lost 9 GW of capacity due to russian attacks.

The most affected facilities were those of Centrenergo (thermal power plants) and Ukrhydroenergo (hydroelectric power plants).

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP (Kyiv Region) on April 11, 2024 by a missile strike of the russian army led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.