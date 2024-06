Share:













Tomorrow, June 5, a deficit is predicted in the energy system of Ukraine, limits on electricity consumption will apply in all regions from 00:00 to 24:00.

This is stated in the message of Ukrenergo.

"If the limits are exceeded, oblenergos can apply hourly shutdown schedules for industrial and household consumers," the message said.

Hourly outage schedules will be used by oblenergos to comply with the limits.

We will remind, at the end of May this year, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the electricity tariff for the population. The increase was 64% (from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.32 per kWh).

We also reported that today, June 4, the Ministry of Economy announced that since March, Ukraine's energy system has lost 9 GW of capacity due to russian attacks.

The most affected facilities were those of Centrenergo (thermal power plants) and Ukrhydroenergo (hydroelectric power plants).

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP (Kyiv Region) on April 11, 2024 by a missile strike of the russian army led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.