New electricity tariff will not be able to stimulate restoration of its generation volumes - Energy Research

The introduction of a new tariff for electricity for the population will not be able to stimulate the recovery of its generation. The funds received from the increase in the cost of kWh will be directed to another purpose.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, expressed this opinion at a briefing in the Ukrinform media center on Monday, June 3.

According to him, the increase in the electricity tariff will make it possible to annually attract about UAH 50 billion to the budget.

Kharchenko noted that 15% of these funds will be directed to the Ukrhydroenergo company due to the current fund distribution algorithm. Energoatom will receive the rest.

The expert considers this to be a mistake, since it was hydroelectric power generation that was most affected by russian missile attacks. Accordingly, its restoration requires the largest investments.

"It was impossible to adopt anything more wrong," he said.

Kharchenko added that before introducing new tariffs, the government should change the allocation algorithm.

He also believes that the authorities should organize communication with the population, explaining to Ukrainians how they will use the funds received as a result of the tariff increase.

We will remind, at the end of May this year, the Cabinet of Ministers increased the electricity tariff for the population. The increase was 64% (from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.32 per kWh).

We also reported that today, June 4, the Ministry of Economy announced that since March, Ukraine's energy system has lost 9 GW of capacity due to russian attacks.

The most affected facilities were Centrenergo (thermal power plants) and Ukrhydroenergo (hydroelectric power plants).

At the same time, the destruction of the Trypilska TPP (Kyiv Region) on April 11, 2024 by a missile strike of the russian army led to the destruction of the entire generation of Centrenergo.