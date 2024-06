Share:













The Verkhovna Rada has provided reimbursement of expenses from the state budget for cinemas showing foreign films in English.

A total of 236 parliamentarians voted for bill No. 9432 as a whole, with the minimum required 226, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The Parliament obliged the Cabinet of Ministers to provide for the specifics of providing cinematography entities that show films (cinema institutions), showing foreign films in English, on the condition of ensuring reimbursement of the expenses of such cinematography entities for showing foreign films in English, not covered by sales tickets to the audience for the relevant sessions, at the expense of the state budget in accordance with the budget legislation.

The requirement to show English-language films in cinemas in the original language was removed from the bill by the decision of the parliamentary committee on humanitarian and information policy. By the adopted decision, the Rada officially established the status of English as one of the languages ​​of international communication in Ukraine.

Thus, the mandatory command of the English language is provided for persons applying for civil service positions of category "A", as well as categories "B" and "C", the list of which is established by the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of local state administrations and their deputies, military officers of the officer corps , who serve under a contract, policemen of the middle and higher ranks of the National Police, prosecutors, in tax and customs authorities, managers of state-owned enterprises.

Exams to determine the level of English language proficiency of candidates for these positions are organized by the Ministry of Education and Science. This exam will be free for citizens of Ukraine.

The bill provides for the compulsory study of the English language in educational institutions. In all types of passenger transport, at train stations and airports, information, announcements, messages, inscriptions regarding transport services, along with the state language, must also be provided in English.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in January President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposed to the Rada to introduce multiple citizenship (bill No. 10425), which, according to him, would allow all ethnic Ukrainians and their descendants from different countries of the world, except for russian citizens, to have Ukrainian citizenship.

In June 2023, Zelensky submitted a bill to the Rada, with which he proposed to officially establish the status of English as one of the languages ​​of international communication in Ukraine (bill No. 9432). In November, the Rada adopted this bill in the first reading.