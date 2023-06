President Volodymyr Zelenskyy proposes to officially consolidate the status of English as one of the languages of international communication in Ukraine. This is stated in the bill 9432 "On the use of the English language in Ukraine", registered in the Verkhovna Rada on June 28, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is proposed to determine the categories of positions for which candidates are required to speak English, to regulate the peculiarities of the use of the English language in the work of state and local self-government bodies, units of emergency assistance to the population, when crossing the state border, in the fields of education, culture, transport, health care.

Thus, the mandatory knowledge of the English language is provided for persons who apply for public service positions of category "A", as well as categories "B" and "C", the list of which is established by the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of local state administrations and their deputies, military officers of the officer corps, who serve under a contract, policemen of the middle and higher ranks of the National Police, prosecutors, in tax and customs authorities, managers of state enterprises.

Exams to determine the level of English language proficiency of candidates for these positions are organized by the Ministry of Education and Science, this exam will be free for citizens of Ukraine.

The bill provides for the compulsory study of the English language in educational institutions.

In all types of passenger transport, at train stations and airports, information, announcements, messages, inscriptions regarding transport services, along with the state language, must also be provided in English.

In the explanatory note to the bill, it is noted that its adoption will contribute to the mastering of the English language by citizens of Ukraine, the activation of the processes of integration of Ukrainians into the European community, the increase of the level of competitiveness of Ukraine, as well as the growth of investment and tourist attractiveness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2022, the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy initiated the granting of a special status to English in Ukraine as the language of international communication and the establishment of its obligation in certain areas.

In June 2022, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that English can acquire the status of the language of business communication in Ukraine, such a status will contribute to business development, attracting investments and accelerating Ukraine's European integration.