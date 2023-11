Rada supports consolidation of English language status in Ukraine, but without abolition of dubbing

The Verkhovna Rada intends to officially consolidate the status of English as one of the languages ​ ​ of international communication in Ukraine.

278 parliamentarians voted for the adoption of bill No. 9432 as a basis, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The requirement to show English-language films in cinemas in the original language was removed by a decision of the parliamentary committee on information policy.

It is proposed to determine the categories of posts whose candidates are obliged to speak English, to normalize the features of the use of the English language in the work of state authorities and local self-government, emergency assistance units, during the crossing of the state border, in the fields of education, culture, transport, health care.

Thus, it is assumed that the English language is required for persons applying for public service positions of category "A," as well as categories "B" and "C," the list of which is established by the Cabinet of Ministers, heads of local state administrations and their deputies, military personnel of officers serving under the contract, police officers of the middle and upper ranks of the National Police, prosecutors, tax and customs authorities, heads of state enterprises.

Exams to determine the level of proficiency in English of candidates for these positions are organized by the Ministry of Education and Science.

This exam for citizens of Ukraine will be free.

The bill provides for the mandatory study of English in educational institutions.

In all types of passenger transport, at train stations, at airports, information, announcements, messages, inscriptions on transport services, along with the state language, must also be submitted in English.

The explanatory note to the bill states that its adoption will contribute to the mastery of the English language by citizens of Ukraine, the activation of the processes of integration of Ukrainians into the European community, increasing the level of competitiveness of Ukraine, as well as the growth of investment and tourist attractiveness.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Committee on Humanitarian Policy recommended that the Rada support the bill of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the English language with the removal of norms on cinema and television.