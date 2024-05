Share:













Russian dictator vladimir putin has reportedly expressed his frustration to a small group of advisers over what he sees as attempts by the West to obstruct talks with Ukraine.

It was reported by Reuters with reference to four unnamed russian sources from putin's entourage.

The agency's sources report that putin is ready to freeze the war on the condition that all the currently occupied territories of Ukraine remain with russia.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to halt the war in Ukraine with a negotiated ceasefire that recognises the current battlefield lines, four Russian sources told Reuters, saying he is prepared to fight on if Kyiv and the West do not respond,” the publication says.

As previously reported, the Peace Summit initiated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Currently, it is known that more than 50 countries out of 160 invited have already confirmed their participation in the event. The 50 leaders who have confirmed their participation include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Russia was not invited to participate in the event, but representatives of the occupying country are planned to be invited in the future, when the participants of the summit will formulate a joint demand for ending the war.