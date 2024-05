lifecell ups profit by 13% to UAH 583 million in Q1

In January-March 2024, the lifecell mobile operator (formerly Astelit) increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 5.7%, or UAH 92 million, to UAH 1.697 billion compared to the same period last year.

This is stated in the message of the operator, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The operator also increased net revenues by 16.1%, or UAH 434 million, to UAH 3.121 billion.

In the 1st quarter of 2024, the company received a net profit of UAH 583 million, which is by 13%, or UAH 67 million more compared to the same period last year.

During this period, the company's capital investments increased by 58% to UAH 1 billion.

According to the results of the 1st quarter, active subscriber base increased by 12.8% to 9.7 million; the three-month ARPU (Average Revenue Per User rose by 0.5% to UAH 105.1; and the MoU (Minutes of Use) figure decreased by 13.2% to 142.3 minutes.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2023, lifecell increased its EBITDA by 25%, or UAH 1.36 billion, to UAH 6.809 billion year over year.

In 2023, the company increased its net profit 2.6 times or by UAH 1.6 billion to UAH 2.568 million.

On April 16, 2024, the Court of Appeal of Kyiv canceled the arrest of 19.8% of lifecell.

The investment company NJJ Capital of French billionaire Xavier Niel plans to merge the national operator of fixed communication and digital services, Datagroup-Volia (Kyiv) and lifecell.

In January, Niel said that NJJ Capital agreed to pay USD 500 million for the Ukrainian units of the Turkcell company, in particular, for the lifecell company.

In October, the court arrested all corporate rights in Ukraine belonging to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrey Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 47.85% of the shares of PrJSC Kyivstar and 19.8% of the authorized capital of the mobile operator lifecell.