lifecell ups EBITDA by 25% to UAH 6.8 billion, ups revenues by 24.4% to UAH 11.7 billion in 2023

In 2023, the lifecell mobile operator (formerly Astelit) increased its Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) by 25%, or UAH 1.36 billion, to UAH 6.809 billion year over year.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, for the specified period, revenues increased by 24.4% or UAH 2.3 billion to UAH 11.712 billion.

In 2023, the company increased its net profit 2.6 times or by UAH 1.6 billion to UAH 2.568 million.

During this period, the company's capital investments increased by 39.9% to UAH 4.2 billion.

In 2023 over 2022, the number of subscribers of the company increased by 14.7% to 11.7 million, and the active subscriber base increased by 16.5% to 9.9 million subscribers.

The Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased by 14.8% to UAH 88.5 in 2023 compared to 2022, and an active 3-month ARPU increased by 21.2% to UAH 110.9.

The active 12-month MoU indicator (Minutes of Use) decreased by 18.5% to 127.8 minutes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Antimonopoly Committee (AMCU) found grounds for prohibiting the acquisition of control by DVL Telecom, which is part of the investment company NJJ Capital of the French billionaire Xavier Niel, of the lifecell mobile operator of (formerly Astelit).

In January, Xavier Niel said that his investment company NJJ Capital agreed to pay USD 500 million for the Ukrainian divisions of Turkcell, in particular for the lifecell mobile operator.

In October 2023, a court has seized all corporate rights in Ukraine that belonged to sanctioned russian oligarchs Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and Andrei Kosogov.

In particular, the court arrested 47.85% of shares of PrJSC Kyivstar and 19.8% of the authorized capital of the lifecell mobile operator.