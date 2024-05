Share:













Citizens of Ukraine who turn 17 in the year of military registration are required to personally come to a district (city) territorial center of recruitment and social support. Military registration has nothing to do with mobilization.

The corresponding explanation was published on the Facebook of the Ground Forces of Ukraine on Tuesday, May 28.

Every year, 17-year-old boys are registered during January - March. To do this, they must personally come to a district or city territorial center of recruitment and social support at their place of residence.

"In order to take conscripts into the military register, citizens of Ukraine are required to personally arrive at the relevant district (city) territorial center of recruitment and social support within the time limit specified in the summons and submit the necessary documents, the list of which is established by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine," the message reads.

Those young men who have not registered with the military will be notified by means of a summons at the place of registration. The military registration has nothing to do with the ongoing mobilization activities in the country, the Ground Forces emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers has eliminated the rule under which female doctors or pharmacists could get a job without a military ticket.

On May 10, the Member of the Verkhovna Rada, the head of the Verkhovna Rada's committee on law enforcement Serhii Ionushas announced that a person can be fined separately for each violation of the rules of military registration.

After the law on improving mobilization came into effect on May 18, certain categories of citizens of draft age must carry military registration documents when crossing the border.