Member of the Verkhovna Rada, head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement, Serhii Ionushas, said that for each violation of the regulations of military registration, a person can be fined separately.

He told journalists about this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"If we say that about the construction of the article, it involves various violations. In one case, it may be some data that the person did not report, in another case, it may be, for example, a change in marital status or the birth of a child, and the person also did not report it. The fine can be imposed twice for different violations. That means that a person can be fined for each violation of the military registration regulations," Ionushas said.

The head of the law enforcement committee also noted that the fine for violating the regulations of military registration was imposed by the territorial recruitment and social support center within three months from the moment the violation was discovered, but no later than one year from the day it was committed.

"If the territorial recruitment and social support center becomes aware of the commission of an administrative offense, it has three months to impose a fine on the citizen," he explained.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, territorial recruitment and social support centers will issue fines in absentia for violation of legislation on mobilization.

On May 9, the Verkhovna Rada introduced a fine from UAH 17,000 to UAH 25,500 for violating the legislation on defense, mobilization training and mobilization during a special period.