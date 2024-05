Female medics will not be hired without military ticket and registration at territorial recruitment center

The Cabinet of Ministers has ruled out the norm that female medics or pharmacists could get jobs without a military ticket.

The resolution excludes paragraph 51 of the "Procedure for Organizing and Maintaining Military Records of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists" of the following content:

"Women who have been educated in a medical or pharmaceutical specialty and have not been registered with the military at the relevant territorial recruitment and social support centers (did not receive a military accounting document) prior to the approval of this procedure may be employed as non-liable for military service until the end of 2026."

The rule remains in force, according to which the heads of state bodies, local self-government bodies, enterprises, institutions and organizations inform territorial recruitment and social support centers about women who work in these organizations and who were educated in a medical or pharmaceutical specialty and are not registered with the military.

Unemployed women should independently arrive at territorial recruitment and social support centers in order to be registered with the military, the document says.

