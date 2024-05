Share:













On May 27, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) extended until July 27 the term of obligations imposed upon the former chairman of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev, but removed his electronic tracking bracelet.

Such a decision was made by the Higher Anti-Corruption Court, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Thus, the HACC partially satisfied the request of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO).

The reason for removing the electronic bracelet was health problems, which Kniaziev complained about, saying that the judge is allergic to the electronic bracelet and the device "causes serious damage to his health."

Kniaziev also noted that due to systematic blackouts, the electronic means of control is not effective.

The judge stated that a bail of more than UAH 18 million is an effective safeguard against violating the duties imposed by the court.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) included the former chairman, acting judge of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev in the register of corrupt officials.

The Pecherskyi District Court fined the former head of the Supreme Court Vsevolod Kniaziev UAH 2,500 and confiscated almost UAH 1 million, which he had to pay for renting an apartment in Pechersk.

A bail of UAH 18 million was paid for Kniaziev, and he left a pre-trial detention center.

The Supreme Council of Justice suspended Vsevolod Kniaziev, a judge of the Supreme Court, from any cases until the verdict in his case was announced.